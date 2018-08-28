Certain Central Dauphin School District buildings to dismiss students early today due to excessive heat
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Due to the excessive Heat Index Advisory for today, the Central Dauphin School District will dismiss students early from buildings that have no air conditioning.
According to an announcement on the district’s website, those children will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m., and there will be no lunch service.
The early dismissal affects the following schools:
Chambers Hill
E.H. Phillips
Linglestown Elementary
Mountain View
North Side
Paxtonia
South Side
