× Ephrata man facing possession with intent to deliver charges after attempting to use counterfeit bill on gasoline

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is facing charges for being found in possession of drugs after attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy gasoline.

Jay Brubaker, 34, of the 400 block of South State Street, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin, theft by deception, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

On August 28 around 12:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the Redner’s Quick Shoppe in the 1300 block of North Reading Road for a man who allegedly attempted to buy gasoline with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Police arrived and located Brubaker attempting to drive away from the scene.

Once police stopped Brubaker, they found 14.2 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale.

Brubaker was placed into custody and transported to Central Arraignment.