Hazy, hot and humid on Tuesday with heat indices reaching the lower 100s!

THE SIZZLE RETURNS: It’s a warm and stuffy start once again for Central PA, and hotter, more humid conditions are expected for Tuesday. Some hazy and foggy spots form once again to start the morning. Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The rest of Tuesday cranks up the heat, with plenty of humidity as well. Temperatures are toasty, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the upper 90s to even lower 100s at times. A couple thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out. However, most are expected to stay dry Tuesday despite this small thunderstorm risk. It’s warm and stuffy again for the night. Haze and fog forms late, with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday brings more of the same, with more heat and humidity. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s again. A stray storm cannot be entirely ruled out, but this is another dry day for most.

NEXT T-STORM CHANCE: Thursday is warm and stuffy, with a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s. The pattern stalls and remains a bit unsettled, so the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms remains on Friday, especially closest to the Mason-Dixon Line. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s no break from the humidity despite the lower temperatures.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The holiday weekend remains a bit unsettled, but it does not appear to be a washout on any particular day. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday, with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Sunday brings a bit of a better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. It’s still fairly humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s on both days. Labor Day is warmer and more humid. There’s a small chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but currently, the forecast looks more optimistic than not!

Have a great Tuesday!