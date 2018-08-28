Heat forces schools to let out early in Cumberland, Dauphin Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, Pa. - Nothing says 'Welcome back to school' quite like an early dismissal. Some school districts in Cumberland and Dauphin Counties let out early because of the heat.

"I think it's a good decision to let the kids out." said Tiffany Jones, parent. "It's hot, it's hard for them to focus."

With temperatures in the uppers 80's and lower 90's and the heat index soaring past 100 degrees, the districts made the call to send kids home early. The entire West Shore School District dismissed early, while Central Dauphin dismissed seven schools that don't have air conditioning.

"This I think, is just a wise health decision for the kids," said Thomas Rollason, grandparent. "And it gives my grandson and I more days to play."

With a similar forecast expected Wednesday, parents and grandparents are preparing for another early dismissal. The short day is an inconvenience to some, while others welcome it.

"I usually work in the evening," said Jones. "So it's nice I get to be with him during the day."

Adults say if the early dismissals from the heat become a trend, they hope the districts look into a fix.

"I wish we can just get air conditioning in all the classrooms," said Jones. "But hopefully eventually we'll be able to do that so the kids can stay cool."

West Shore School District has announced they will dismiss early again on Wednesday, August 29th, at 11:45 a.m. for secondary schools, and at 12:45 p.m. for elementary.