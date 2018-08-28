× Lancaster County man accused of striking woman, threatening her with knife

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Denver man is facing simple assault and other charges after a domestic incident that occurred Monday in Ephrata.

Jeremy D. Suriano, of the 800 block of Oak Street, was also charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment in the incident, which occurred at 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Reading Road and Church Avenue, according to Ephrata Police.

Police say Suriano began arguing with a female victim while they were driving north on North Reading Road. During the argument, Suriano allegedly struck the woman in the face and threatened her with a knife. The woman, who was driving, pulled into a gas station and exited the vehicle, calling for help, police say. The male fled in the vehicle with a 2-month-old child still buckled in the rear seat.

Suriano was located about a mile away, parked in a business parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident, transported to Lancaster County Central Booking for arraignment, and was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.