Lancaster man accused of tackling his grandmother during argument

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police have charged an 18-year-old Lancaster man with simple assault after they say he tackled his grandmother during an argument at her Valley Drive home on August 20.

According to police, Devyn Terrero, fled the scene after the incident, which occurred at about 2:55 p.m. on the 2600 block of Valley Drive. He was located a short distance away and taken into custody. He was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment and was released on $10,000 bail, police say.

The victim suffered an abrasion to her left elbow and a cut on her upper lip, police say.