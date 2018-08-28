× Lancaster man facing aggravated assault on police officer after attempting to walk into home during traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after a traffic stop ended with an officer deploying his taser.

Joshua Prescott, 27, is facing aggravated assault on a police officer charges for the incident.

On August 25 at 2:35 a.m., Prescott was pulled over on East Orange Street at Nassau Road in Lancaster for a broken headlamp on his vehicle.

Prescott abruptly exited his vehicle once he pulled over, ignored repeated commands to return to his vehicle, and walked towards his residence.

When an officer attempted to grab Prescott, he pulled away from the officer.

This sparked a scuffle as the officer attempted to take Prescott into custody, leading the officer to deploy his taser.

Prescott stopped resisting and was taken into custody.