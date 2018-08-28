× Lancaster woman facing charges after admitting to stealing packages off front porch

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman is facing charges after it was found she stole packages off of the front porch of a residence.

Natalie Cutugno, 35, is facing theft by unlawful taking charges for her role in the incident.

On May 29 between 2:30-4:30 p.m., Cutugno allegedly stole packages from the front porch of a home in the 400 block of Ashford Drive in Lancaster.

The packages contained shoes valued at $121.96.

When questioned, Cutugno admitted her involvement in the incident, and a criminal complaint was filed.