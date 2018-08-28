× Lancaster woman facing charges after allegedly lighting own home on fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman is facing charges after she allegedly lit her own home on fire in an insurance fraud scheme.

Melanie Mimm is facing arson and insurance fraud charges for the incident.

On August 26 around 8:00 p.m., State Police and the Fire Marshal Unit investigated a fire in the 600 block of Noble Road in Sadsbury Township.

During the investigation, it was determined Mimm started the fire at her home.

Now, she is facing charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Lancaster at 717-299-7650.