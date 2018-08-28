Man accused of selling handguns to undercover officer allegedly stole 34 firearms from mother’s residence

YORK — Additional charges have been filed against a 22-year-old man who allegedly stole 34 firearms from his mother’s residence and was unlawfully in possession of them due to past criminal convictions, the York County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Joshua Hutchins, of the 300 block of West Market Street, was initially charged with firearms sales and possession offenses following a meeting with an undercover officer on August 10, in which he allegedly offered two handguns with scratched off serial numbers to the undercover officer, the DA’s Office says. A .40 caliber handgun was also allegedly found in his waistband.

But following a search of Hutchins’s residence — which took place on the same day of his arrest — and a determination that the firearms were stolen, he faces 31 additional counts of persons not to possess firearms and 34 counts of receiving stolen property, according to the DA’s Office.

During the search, officers recovered 31 firearms — ranging from auto loading handguns and revolvers, to tactical shotguns and assault rifles — and ammunition, the DA’s Office says. Several gun lockers and a Dremel tool, used to scratch the serial numbers from the guns displayed to the undercover officer, were also located.

It was determined that all of the firearms had been stolen from the stepfather of Hutchins, who was a gun collector in Dover Township, the DA’s Office notes. Hutchins’s stepfather had died within the past year and the firearms were at his mother’s residence where the guns remained after her husband’s death, the DA’s Office adds.

“The people of York County are safer today because of the York County Drug Task Force, York City Police Department and the York Area Regional Police Department,” District Attorney David Sunday said. “Anytime you remove 34 firearms, which were being sold illegally to those unable to lawfully possess them, is a good day.”

Hutchins is currently at York County Prison.

The York Area Regional Police Department assisted the York County Drug Task Force and the York City Police with the investigation.