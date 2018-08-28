× Millersville man facing charges for allegedly recording, sending threatening Snapchat video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Millersville man is facing charges after allegedly recording a Snapchat video of himself pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a victim’s home and vehicle.

Brandon Bencosme, 19, is facing terroristic threats charges for the incident.

On July 8, Bencosme allegedly recorded a Snapchat video of himself pointing a silver semi-automatic pistol at the victim’s residence and vehicle.

Then, he proceeded to send the video to the victim’s child, with intent to scare the family.

A criminal complaint was filed against Bencosme.