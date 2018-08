× Northern Lancaster County Regional Police hope to reunite lost dog with owner

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are hoping to reunite a lost dog with her owner.

A female Chocolate Lab was found around 4 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Hopeland Road. The dog had no identification, but it appears she had puppies recently, police say.

If you recognize the dog, contact Northern Lancaster Regional Police at (717) 733-0965.