Report: Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery expected to miss first two weeks of the season

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles may have to open defense of their Super Bowl championship without one of their biggest pieces, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

And no, we’re not talking about quarterback Carson Wentz; his status for Philly’s September 6 season opener with the Atlanta Falcons is still up in the air.

Schefter tweeted Tuesday afternoon that one of Wentz’s top targets, receiver Alshon Jeffrey, is expected to miss at least the first two games of the season as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

Jeffrey is expected to be part of the Eagles’ active 53-man roster, and the team is optimistic he’ll be back by Week 3, Schefter reports.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss at least the first two games of the season, but the team will activate him to the 53-man roster this weekend with optimism he could be back by week 3, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2018

Jeffery reportedly played all of last season — including the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII — with a torn rotator cuff. He underwent surgery in February, and the normal timetable for recovery is 6-9 months, according to reports.

Jeffrey caught three passes for 73 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown in the Super Bowl. In his first season with Philadelphia, he racked up 57 catches for 789 yards and nine scores.