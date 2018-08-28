× Sean Suiter ‘took his own life with his service weapon,’ review board concludes

BALTIMORE — The Independent Review Board tasked with reviewing the November 2017 death of Baltimore City police detective and York County resident Sean Suiter released its report Tuesday.

The board concluded that Suiter, 43, intentionally took his own life with his service weapon. The board listed evidence to back up its conclusion, which includes factors that indicate a self-inflicted wound:

A portion of the gun barrel was in contact with Suiter’s head at the

time the fatal shot was fired;

time the fatal shot was fired; Suiter is right-handed, and the bullet entered the right side of Suiter’s

head;

head; The gun that killed Suiter had polygonal rifling, consistent with a

Glock, which was Suiter’s service weapon;

Glock, which was Suiter’s service weapon; Suiter’s DNA was found inside the barrel of Suiter’s Glock and on its

surface, meaning that Suiter’s weapon fired the fatal bullet. No other

DNA was present;

surface, meaning that Suiter’s weapon fired the fatal bullet. No other DNA was present; The remains of the fatal bullet are consistent with department-issued

ammunition and the firearm issued to Detective Suiter (but could not

be confirmed as Suiter’s Glock due to deformation of the projectile);

ammunition and the firearm issued to Detective Suiter (but could not be confirmed as Suiter’s Glock due to deformation of the projectile); All three spent shell casings found at the scene came from Suiter’s

weapon;

weapon; Blood spatter was found on the inside of Suiter’s right dress shirt cuff,

indicating that Suiter’s hand and arm were in as high a position as was

the entrance wound at the time the fatal shot was fired, with blood

being expelled into Suiter’s sleeve;

indicating that Suiter’s hand and arm were in as high a position as was the entrance wound at the time the fatal shot was fired, with blood being expelled into Suiter’s sleeve; Suiter was trained in self-defense in both the military and the police,

and specifically was trained to use the gun slide to disable the weapon

if attacked;

and specifically was trained to use the gun slide to disable the weapon if attacked; Trace amounts of DNA, which may be attributed to two officers who

carried Suiter from the lot for hospital transport, were found on his

person. Apart from that, no DNA other than Suiter’s was located on

his person;

carried Suiter from the lot for hospital transport, were found on his person. Apart from that, no DNA other than Suiter’s was located on his person; The autopsy revealed no defensive wounds, such as abrasions on the

knuckles, hands or arms, and Suiter was found with his police radio

still in his left hand, which is inconsistent with a struggle;

knuckles, hands or arms, and Suiter was found with his police radio still in his left hand, which is inconsistent with a struggle; Video from a neighbor’s video camera and testimony of two witnesses

establish that a suspect would have had a couple of seconds at most to

disarm Suiter, shoot him with his own weapon, erase any trace of his

presence, and exit the vacant lot without being seen or heard;

establish that a suspect would have had a couple of seconds at most to disarm Suiter, shoot him with his own weapon, erase any trace of his presence, and exit the vacant lot without being seen or heard; Suiter was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury the

following day in connection with the BPD Gun Trace Task Force

(“GTTF”) corruption investigation;

following day in connection with the BPD Gun Trace Task Force (“GTTF”) corruption investigation; Suiter was considered a “subject” of that investigation, and another

GTTF member had implicated Suiter in criminal wrongdoing; and

GTTF member had implicated Suiter in criminal wrongdoing; and Suiter’s attorney repeatedly attempted to contact Suiter the afternoon

of November 15 to confirm a meeting that evening at 5 p.m., but

Suiter ignored the calls and texts.

As mentioned above, Suiter died November 15, a day before he was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury in connection with a corruption investigation involving the police department’s Gun Trace Task Force. According to the report, Suiter was implicated by a fellow officer but if he provided truthful information during testimony, he would be granted limited immunity.

On the day of his death, Suiter was investigating a triple-homicide in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore with Detective Bomenka, who wasn’t his usual partner. The report says Suiter requested Bomenka accompany him.

Surveillance video in the area captured Suiter’s and Bomenka’s movements as they were driving to and walking around the area. Video revealed the moments prior to Suiter’s death.

You can read the full report here.