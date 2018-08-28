× Steelers acquire WR Ryan Switzer from Raiders

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have added a receiver in the hopes of adding a spark to their kick return game.

On Monday, the team acquired WR Ryan Switzer and a sixth round pick from the Oakland Raiders for a fifth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Switzer, 23, played his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, and totaled 6 catches for 41 yards. He was much more active in the return game, returning 24 kicks for 600 yards and 29 punts for 256 yards and a score.

He is expected to play the same role with the Steelers, who have a deep receiving corps.