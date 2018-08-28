× Three people kayaking find deceased man in Codorus Creek, police say

EAST MANCHESTER TWP., York County — A man was found deceased in Codorus Creek, Tuesday afternoon, according to Northeastern Regional Police.

Police say the body was discovered by three people kayaking.

Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a body found in the creek. Police responded to the area of the 500 block of Jersualem School Road to access the creek.

The body was partially submerged in the creek and according to authorities, it’s believed that the deceased individual had been in the water for a few days.

Northeastern Regional Police are investigating the cause of death and identity of the individual with the assistance of the York County Coroner’s Office, the York County District Attorney’s Office and Springettsbury Township Police.