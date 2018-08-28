× West Shore School District will also dismiss early Wednesday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — For a second straight day, schools within the West Shore School District will be dismissed early due to heat and humidity in its buildings. The school district also cites the Heat Advisory, which extends through 8 p.m. Wednesday, as a factor.

Secondary students and elementary students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., respectively, Tuesday. That same protocol will be in effect Wednesday.

The school district adds that kindergarten will be on a modified schedule, with morning kindergarten dismissing at 10:45 a.m. and afternoon kindergarten students arriving at 10:45 a.m.

Lunch will be served to all students in grades 1 through 12.

Afterschool activities

All middle school events have been canceled or postponed Tuesday, according to the school district.

Varsity and JV athletics are permitted to continue as schedule with additional health-related safety measures in place, the school district says. Heat-related safety measures may include modifications to location, duration and required equipment.

The school district adds that coaches have been directed to excuse any absence from practice due to a lack of transportation.

“Our decision to continue with afterschool and extracurricular activities, including athletics and marching band, is different from our decision about classrooms and buildings due to several factors,” the school district states. “We considered national guidelines for engaging in activities during a heat advisory; the fact that our fall participants have been training and exposed to hot, humid conditions this summer; and the ability for coaches and directors to take necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”