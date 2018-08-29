A behind the scenes look at Cirque Du Soleil Crystal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Cirque Du Soleil is performing in Dauphin County now through Sunday. They've come through our area before, but this time, the artists will be taking their talents to the ice.

A breakthrough ice experience: Cirque Du Soleil Crystal takes acrobatics to the rink for the first time in the show's history.

Artists will be performing this week at the Giant Center in Derry Township.

"It's about self-exploration. Crystal is a little bit weird. She's different, and she looks to see who she really is, and she dives into a world of her own, where she meets her alter ego," said Julie, a publicist for the company.

Crystal falls between ice and into an underworld, where she learns more about herself.

In order to bring that vision to life, artists trade in shoes for skates, and special sneakers help them run, jump, and flip while on the ice.

"The challenges are different depending on each performance. For instance, we have the swinging trapeze artist behind me, where she's doing her act with ice skates on, which is adding an extra weight, and it's almost like relearning to do swinging trapeze, because normally she wouldn't wear any skates on," explained Julie.

"I think it takes a combination of skills, iceskating primarily, and then there's skills for balance, strength, power, obviously air awareness, and you mix all those things together and it kind of becomes our act," said

There's 2 acts with 5 daring acrobatic numbers in each, including some speed skating and an impressive chair stacking balancing routine. Producers say it's a show for the entire family.

Tickets start at $40 dollars and are available online at Hershey Ticket Office.

Performances run each night through Sunday.

There will be two shows on Saturday and Sunday, a matinee and an evening performance.