× All state correctional institutions placed on lockdown, PA Department of Corrections announces

HARRISBURG — All state correctional institutions are on lockdown due to reports of multiple staff members being sickened by unknown substances over the past few weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

“The safety and security of our employees is my number one concern, Secretary John Wetzel said. “Our state prisons, especially those in the western part of the state, have experienced recent incidents in which employees have been sickened and we need to get to the bottom of this issue now.”

Wetzel announced that the following steps have been taken, effective immediately and indefinitely:

All DOC state prisons are locked down.

All DOC mailrooms are closed to non-legal mail until further notice.

Use of personal protective equipment, especially gloves, is MANDATORY for ALL employees.

Training on situational awareness will be held immediately in all institutions.

All visits are suspended for the length of the lock down.

Staff members are also being advised to use extra caution when parole violators and new commits are received into the prison system, the Department of Corrections said.

Last week, the Department of Corrections announced plans to improve the safety of prisons. During that time, the Department of Corrections also stated that since the beginning of August, 18 staff members at three institutions in western Pennsylvania have been sickened by exposure to an unknown substance.