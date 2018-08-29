Another day of 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees, then it’s not as hot with isolated storm chances to end the week

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY: More 90’s and uncomfortable heat indices are expected again for Wednesday. Some hazy and foggy spots form once again to start the morning. Temperatures begin quite stuffy in lower to middle 70s. Temperatures boost fast under plenty of sunshine through the morning and afternoon. Expect readings to reach upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Heat indices feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s for another afternoon. A stray storm cannot be entirely ruled out, but this is another dry day for most of Central PA. Through the night, it’s warm and stuffy again. There’s some hazy and foggy spots again too. Overnight lows are in the lower to middle 70s. There’s also a small chance for a few isolated showers.

NEXT T-STORM CHANCE: Thursday is warm and stuffy, with a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The activity should be isolated, and the severe weather threat does not appear too impressive. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s. The pattern stalls and remains a bit unsettled, so the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms remains on Friday, especially closest to the Mason-Dixon Line. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on where exactly the front sits. There’s no break from the humidity despite the lower temperatures.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The holiday weekend remains a bit unsettled, but it does not appear to be a washout on any particular day. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday, with the chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms. Sunday brings a bit of a better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, but there is a good amount of dry time. It’s still fairly humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s on both days. Labor Day is warmer and more humid. There’s a small chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but currently, the forecast looks more optimistic than not! Back to work and back to school on Tuesday is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, with a small chance for a thunderstorm or two.

Have a great Wednesday!