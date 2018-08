CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are reporting that 14-year old Ryan Debaufre is missing.

Debaufre was reported missing Wednesday by his stepfather, Shane Horn. Debafre was last seen on August 27 at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to police. He is 5’8″, around 150 pounds, and wears brown rimmed glasses. He may be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department.