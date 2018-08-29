Central Dauphin School District to dismiss certain schools early on August 29
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Central Dauphin School District will dismiss certain schools early today due to heat, a day after making the same early dismissals.
The district posted this message on its website:
ATTENTION PARENTS & GUARDIANS:
Due to the excessive Heat Index Advisory for Wednesday, August 29, 2018 issued by the National Weather Service, ALL STUDENTS who attend CDSD school buildings that have no air conditioning will have an early dismissal at 11:00 a.m.
PLEASE NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO MORNING OR AFTERNOON KINDERGARTEN
THERE WILL BE NO LUNCH SERVICE
This early dismissal at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 affects all students who attend the following non-air conditioned buildings listed below:
- Chambers Hill
- E.H. Phillips
- Linglestown Elementary
- Mountain View
- North Side
- Paxtonia
- South Side