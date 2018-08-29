× Child bitten by fox in West Manheim Township, police say

YORK COUNTY — UPDATE: The fox was located, shot by police and killed, according to authorities.

The fox will be transported to Harrisburg for testing, police say.

Previously: West Manheim Township Police are searching for a fox that bit a child Wednesday afternoon in the area of Skylite Drive and Hillcrest Drive.

The incident happened around 1 p.m., police say.

The fox was not located, and police are advising residents to call 911 if they see a fox.