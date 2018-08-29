× Columbia man charged after allegedly fighting with trash cans

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 36-year-old Columbia man was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after getting into a fight with two trash cans, police say.

Justin L. Flaharty was charged after Columbia Borough Police received a report of a disturbance at about 2:56 a.m. on the first block of North 7th St. on August 24.

Witnesses directed police to a residence, where Flaherty was allegedly causing a disturbance. Police determined he was fighting with two trash cans outside the residence. He had jumped through a closed window at the rear of the property before police arrived, sustaining cuts to his face.

Flaherty allegedly told police that he had been using cocaine and was hallucinating.