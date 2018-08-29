× Columbia woman cited after her dog attacks another dog

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A Columbia dog owner received a citation for violating confinement and housing of dogs after police say her pet attacked another dog last week.

The incident happened at about 1:29 p.m. on August 22, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 3rd St. for the report of an animal attack. The caller told police a dog belonging to Megan Ball, 30, of Columbia, had bitten her dog several times.

Bell told police her dog did not like other dogs. She was issued a citation at the scene.

Bell reportedly offered to pay the veterinary bills for the injured dog, which amounted to $203.57, police say.