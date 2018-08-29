Crossroads Middle School closed on August 29 & 30 for mold, heat issues

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The West Shore School District announced Tuesday night that Crossroads Middle School will be closed for the next two days due to heat and mold issues.

The district released this statement on their website:

Good evening Crossroads parents and students,

Thank you for your patience and understanding as recent weather conditions have provided us with an interesting start to the 2018-2019 school year.

In addition to the challenges mentioned in my earlier email regarding the heat and humidity in our non-air conditioned buildings, today we also discovered the presence of mold at Crossroads Middle School in a storage closet located off of the main gym and in the lower level of the building in the Tech Ed. classroom and locker room areas.

Late this afternoon, District staff and a mold remediation company inspected these areas of the building. Compliance Management International (CMI) was also contacted to conduct air quality testing throughout the building.

Without further information currently available to determine the extent of the affected areas, we have decided to close Crossroads Middle School on Wednesday, August 29, and Thursday, August 30, 2018. This will allow us time to conduct additional testing and begin mold remediation.

We will provide families with an update on Thursday evening about building conditions.

As always, the safety of students and staff is our foremost concern. In addition to Crossroads Middle School, the District will continue to monitor the conditions in all school buildings.

Thank you.

Todd B. Stoltz, Ed.D.

Superintendent

