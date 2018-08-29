× Flooding delays re-opening of Route 23 bridge over Chickies Creek in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Thanks to the tremendous amount of rainfall and flooding in the area last month, the reopening of the bridge carrying Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) over Chickies Creek at the East Donegal-West Hempfield Township border has been delayed until mid-October, according to PennDOT.

The bridge was initially scheduled to be completed this month, but the construction schedule was adversely affected by flooding at the site, PennDOT says.

As a result, motorists will continue to be detoured around the bridge closure by way of Route 441 (Chickies Hill Road), Route 30, and Prospect Road (State Route 4001) until the new bridge opens.