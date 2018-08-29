× Former Eagles’ linebacker and ‘Black-ish’ writer charged by way of criminal information with insider trading

PHILADELPHIA– Former Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and ‘Black-ish’ writer, Damilare Sonoiki, have been charged by way of criminal information with insider trading.

According to FOX29 Philly, the U.S. Attorney has announced insider trading charges against the pair:

#BREAKING: US Attorney announces insider trading charges against former @Eagles Mychal Kendricks pic.twitter.com/WZFI63w5em — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 29, 2018

The Philly Inquirer is reporting that the charges stem from insider trading tied to investments he made four years ago.

Jeremy Roebuck, a reporter for the Inquirer, reported that Kendricks, 27, allegedly provided $10K in cash and Eagles tickets in exchange for the inside stock information:

Kendricks allegedly provided $10K in catsh and Eagles tickets in exchange for the inside stock information. — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) August 29, 2018

Correction to this tweet. They were not indicted. Charged by way of a criminal information, suggesting they have already agreed to plead guilty. https://t.co/K6VbVSaCWo — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) August 29, 2018

Kendricks released this statement:

A statement from #Browns LB Mychal Kendrick, who has just been charged by the feds for insider trading. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0IEsV6lPTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

Kendricks signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier this off season after being released by the Eagles.

Cleveland released a statement on the Kendricks’ situation: