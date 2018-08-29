Former Eagles’ linebacker and ‘Black-ish’ writer charged by way of criminal information with insider trading

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) runs in action during the NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21, 2018 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 38-7. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– Former Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and ‘Black-ish’ writer, Damilare Sonoiki, have been charged by way of criminal information with insider trading.

According to FOX29 Philly, the U.S. Attorney has announced insider trading charges against the pair:

The Philly Inquirer is reporting that the charges stem from insider trading tied to investments he made four years ago.

Jeremy Roebuck, a reporter for the Inquirer, reported that Kendricks, 27, allegedly provided $10K in cash and Eagles tickets in exchange for the inside stock information:

Kendricks released this statement:

Kendricks signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier this off season after being released by the Eagles.

Cleveland released a statement on the Kendricks’ situation: