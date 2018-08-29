Former Eagles’ linebacker and ‘Black-ish’ writer charged by way of criminal information with insider trading
PHILADELPHIA– Former Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and ‘Black-ish’ writer, Damilare Sonoiki, have been charged by way of criminal information with insider trading.
According to FOX29 Philly, the U.S. Attorney has announced insider trading charges against the pair:
The Philly Inquirer is reporting that the charges stem from insider trading tied to investments he made four years ago.
Jeremy Roebuck, a reporter for the Inquirer, reported that Kendricks, 27, allegedly provided $10K in cash and Eagles tickets in exchange for the inside stock information:
Kendricks released this statement:
Kendricks signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier this off season after being released by the Eagles.
Cleveland released a statement on the Kendricks’ situation: