FOX43 Capitol Beat: Congressman Scott Perry

Congressman Scott Perry was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat for the week of August 27.

The York and Adams County Republican spoke about his memories of the late Senator John McCain.

Perry also shared his thoughts on the current state of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election. In July, the congressman was among a number of Freedom Caucus members filing articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the Special Counsel’s investigation.

Congressman Perry is running for reelection and a fourth term in Washington D.C. The 2018 midterm election will be the first under newly drawn districts. Perry currently represents Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District, which includes York and Adams County as well as the city of Harrisburg. Perry’s new district, now the state’s 10th Congressional District, includes all of Dauphin County, as well as eastern Cumberland County and only northern York County and the city of York.

According to The Cook Political Report, which analyzes races across the country, Perry’s seat has been moved from “Likely R(epublican)” to “Lean R.”

Perry will face Democrat George Scott in November’s election.