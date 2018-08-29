× Geisinger to raise minimum hire rates for employees

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Geisinger announced today that the organization will raise its minimum hire rate to $11 per hour across its system, effective September 30. This is the second time in three years that Geisinger has raised its minimum hire rate for employees.

“It was important to us to make this investment in our employees,” said Amy Brayford, Geisinger’s chief human resources officer. “As a large employer and leader in our communities, we wanted to take care of our employees who support the excellent care and service our patients receive. This increase will allow us to continue to retain and hire the best employees, which in turn helps the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

In addition to raising the minimum hire rate, some employees will receive an adjustment to move them higher in the pay range. Approximately 800 employees will see a pay increase as result of this change. The largest group benefiting are food service workers and environmental service technicians.

Overall, Geisinger spends approximately $2.5 billion annually in salaries, wages and medical and retirement benefits for its employees. In the past year Geisinger invested more than $40 million in its employees through merit increases, tuition reimbursement and employee recognition programs. The Pennsylvania-based health system leverages an estimated $12.7 billion annual positive impact on the economy.

SOURCE: Geisinger