Heat breaks, shower chances return to start holiday weekend

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: Temperatures hold again in the 80s for most of the evening. Our HEAT ADVISORY expires at 8PM. Our next rain maker moves in from the northwest late in the evening and into the overnight hours. However, it weakens very quickly as it pushes through the commonwealth. A few lingering showers try to push into the area, but most locations stay dry. By Thursday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies dominate, limiting our ability for shower and thunderstorm development. However, we do see a few for the afternoon. Highs make it into the mid-to-upper 80s with lower humidity values. The front that pushes through then stalls out to our south to finish out the week, bringing heavy cloud cover and off-and-on shower chances Friday. Not everyone will see rain, with the highest likelihood the closer you live to the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. However, everyone will have a low chance. Highs stay in the low-80s.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Low shower chances stick around Saturday and Sunday, but don’t change any plans just yet. Be ready with an umbrella or to head indoors if a stray shower moves into your region, but we’ll enjoy plenty of dry time with a slightly higher chance of showers in the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday afternoon stay in the low-80s with mostly cloudy skies. We stay mostly cloudy, but with a wind shift on Sunday. This will allow temperatures to rise into the mid-80s with slightly higher humidity with the low rain chances.

HEAT RETURNS: We start to turn up the thermometer and humidity values Labor Day Monday with highs just shy of 90-degrees after a stuffy morning in the 70s. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, though few-and-far between. Don’t change your plans. The low-90s return Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm or two both days will be possible because of high humidity values, which could put down some locally heavy rain. Most, if not all, locations stay dry.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long