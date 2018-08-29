Hot weather has negative impact on City Island business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - On a hot day many people like to cool off with a cold treat, so you'd think a place that serves ice cream would be packed with customers. But, that's not the case.

"It's definitely hurt our business," said Cynthia Michaud, Cafe Huey owner. "A lot of people don't like to come out when it's way too hot, they'd rather stay in the air conditioning of course."

Michaud says the usual lunch crowd is people working in Harrisburg who walk over to City Island on their break. Wednesday afternoon that wasn't the case. The cafe also gets business from people heading out on the Pride of the Susquehanna, although the riverboat hasn't be able to sail for five weeks out of its peak 3-month season. Business now is a far cry from how it was in the Spring.

"We started out great when the weather was better it was like we probably tripled our business but right now it's getting worse."

It's not just the last two days of hot weather that's effected business at Cafe Huey, Michaud says, it seems like Mother Nature just does not want to cooperate this summer.

"It rained again and then it flooded and then we had to move all equipment and food out and then we had to move it back the next week," said Michaud. "It's been difficult to put it mildly."

Cafe Huey is located across from the Pride of the Susquehanna and open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.