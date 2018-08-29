Lancaster Police seek help in identifying burglary suspect

LANCASTER — Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a burglary that occurred Tuesday on the 100 block of Locust Street in Lancaster.

According to police, the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. A motion-activated surveillance camera at church connected to the home where the burglary occurred showed an unknown man attempting to force his way inside. The man was unable to get inside, police say.

Police say the suspect is a black male. He was wearing a striped blue tank-top shirt, red shorts, white Adidas sneakers and a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Toby Hickey at 717-735-3344 (email: hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com), or contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tipsters can also anonymously send information to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS and the message to 847411.