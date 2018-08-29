Newlyweds killed in crash while driving to honeymoon destination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YAKIMA, Wash. – Family and friends are mourning the deaths of two newlyweds who were killed in a car accident while driving through Washington state.

Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, had just gotten married a few weeks ago and were on their way to Whistler, British Columbia, for their honeymoon when their lives took a tragic turn, according to KSTU.

Spencer Luczak was good friends with the couple and was driving behind them near Yakima, Washington Sunday night.

“Shakespeare couldn't have written this story,” said Luczak.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when Washington State Patrol officers say Moffat fell asleep at the wheel.

“When the truck went into its first roll, it lifted off the ground and was high enough where both the passenger and I had to look up through the windshield to see the truck above us, and then I slowed down just in time because it landed right in our path,” said Luczak.

Luczak ran over to the truck, but it was too late.

“When I got to them, I knew right away they were gone,” said Luczak.

Even though they were both wearing seatbelts, Amy and Stephen were pronounced dead at the scene.

The young couple had just gotten married a few weeks ago. Moffat’s uncle, Rex Bosen, says everyone who knew them, knew they were madly in love.

“You could just see the twinkle in her eye, the smile in her face. It was the happiest I've seen her in years,” said Bosen.

“Stephen waited his whole life to meet someone like Amy,” said Luczak.

Moffat’s cousin, Aubree Bosen, said there is some peace of mind, even knowing their lives were cut short.

“It’s really hard because you want so much for them, but I think the fact that they were together, and they were happy, and they were going on an adventure, it summarizes their life together. I think they're still on an adventure together and it's just not what they planned,” said Bosen.

If they’re together, their family knows they’re happy.

“I watched them live together, I watched them ride bikes together, smile together, and laugh, and I watched them die together, but they went hand-in-hand through the veil and that gives me reassurance that they're still together,” says Luczak.

Another big comfort to both families, who are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is the eternal perspective that this is not the end and they will see each other again.