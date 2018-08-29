× Packers QB Aaron Rodgers signs 4-year contract extension worth $134 million

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth a staggering $134 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and several other reports.

The contract includes a $57.5 million signing bonus, Rapoport says.

The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $134M, source said. He gets more than $80M by March. A huge first year payout for their star — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is signing his name to his 4-year contract extension as we speak and when he does, he’ll net a $57.5M signing bonus. By the end of 2018, thanks to his $134M extension, Rodgers gets $66.9M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

Since Rodgers has two years left on his existing deal with Green Bay, the extension makes the total length and value of the contract six years and $174.8 million, according to Pro Football Talk. That’s a total value of $29.1 million per year, making Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the league.