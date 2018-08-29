Packers QB Aaron Rodgers signs 4-year contract extension worth $134 million
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth a staggering $134 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and several other reports.
The contract includes a $57.5 million signing bonus, Rapoport says.
Since Rodgers has two years left on his existing deal with Green Bay, the extension makes the total length and value of the contract six years and $174.8 million, according to Pro Football Talk. That’s a total value of $29.1 million per year, making Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the league.