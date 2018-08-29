Packers QB Aaron Rodgers signs 4-year contract extension worth $134 million

Posted 2:24 PM, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 02:27PM, August 29, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Steelers 51-34. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth a staggering $134 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and several other reports.

The contract includes a $57.5 million signing bonus, Rapoport says.

Since Rodgers has two years left on his existing deal with Green Bay, the extension makes the total length and value of the contract six years and $174.8 million, according to Pro Football Talk. That’s a total value of $29.1 million per year, making Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

 