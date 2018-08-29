× Police: Lancaster woman charged with forging, trying to cash stolen check

LANCASTER — A 30-year-old Lancaster woman is facing forgery charges after police say she attempted to cash a stolen check made out to herself at a Fulton Bank on Millersville Pike last month.

Ashley Lee Wiggins was charged with a felony count of forgery in connection to the incident, which occurred on July 5.

According to Manheim Township Police, Wiggins stole a personal check from an Akron resident and went to a Fulton Bank branch in Lancaster Township, where she attempted to cash it. Police determined she forged her name and the check amount of $160.

A criminal complaint was filed against Wiggins, who is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.