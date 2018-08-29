× Police searching for suspect that allegedly stole over $1,500 worth of car batteries from vehicles in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft in which over $1,500 worth of car batteries were stolen from vehicles.

On August 15 between midnight at 5:10 a.m., unknown actor(s) went to J.D. Eckamn Inc. on Star Road in Hereford Township and stole 11 batteries from four vehicles.

The batteries were accessible from outside the vehicles, and were unscrewed from the wiring and taken.

The actor(s) then fled the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident can contact Pennsylvania State Police at Reading at 610-378-4011.