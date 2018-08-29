× State Police investigate crash in Londonderry Twp. that sent three people to hospital

DAUPHIN COUNTY — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of East Harrisburg Pike and Deodate Road in Londonderry Township, according to police.

Police say one person sustained severe head trauma. All three individual were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.