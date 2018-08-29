× Turkey Hill will offer pizza, stromboli at select locations during ‘Pizza Palooza’ promotion

LANCASTER — Pizza lovers, rejoice!

Thanks to Pizza Palooza, a new promotion running from September 4 through October 31, you’ll be able to grab a slice of your favorite flavor at 83 participating Turkey Hill locations featuring foodservice kitchens.

“Pizza Palooza is nothing less than a festival of flavor, with selections sure to please any pizza fan with delicious pizza and Stromboli recipes ranging from Caribbean Barbecue Pizza to Chicken Alfredo Pizza to Steak & Cheese Pretzel Stromboli,” said Kim Hoffert, Public Relations Manager of Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

Turkey Hill is offering this delicious pizza and brand new pretzel crust Stromboli assortment at special Pizza Palooza prices, starting at $1.99 for select seven-inch pizzas.

Prices vary depending on flavor and toppings, according to Turkey Hill.

“Our foodservice team has poured a lot of creative energy into infusing our pizza and Stromboli menu with some exciting new variety,” Hoffert said. “Pizza Palooza is a great opportunity to get a taste of what they’ve been cooking up, at a great price.”

Details on the full Pizza Palooza menu are available at Turkey Hill foodservice locations, many of which now offer the added ease and convenience of touch screen ordering.