Two men charged with threatening customers at Papa John’s restaurant in Carlisle

CARLISLE — Carlisle Police have charged two men accused of threatening customers with knives at a North Hanover Street pizza restaurant last week.

Joshua Stokes, 27, and Maurice Caston, 46, were both charged with disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred at about 6 p.m. on August 23 at a Papa John’s restaurant on the 300 block of North Hanover Street.

Stokes was also charged with public drunkenness, police say.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but both were located on East Penn Street within minutes of the initial call to police.