Two-vehicle crash closes Oregon Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A two-vehicle crash has closed Oregon Pike between Bushong Road and Main Street.

Police report that the serious two-vehicle crash in West Earl Township has closed Oregon Pike between Bushong Road in Manheim Township and Main Street in West Earl Township.

Police say that motorists in the northern end of Manheim Township should avoid the area and plan for an alternate route.