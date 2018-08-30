× 18-year-old Adams County man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

ADAMS COUNTY — An 18-year-old East Berlin man has been charged with dissemination of child pornography and related offenses after an investigation this month, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian R. Sinnett.

Stephen Douglas Geltmacher, of the 300 block of Harrisburg Street, is currently awaiting arraignment in the Adams County Correctional Complex after being charged Thursday, according to Sinnett.

Detectives for the Adams County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into Geltmacher on August 1, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. The investigation began when detectives discovered two images of suspected child pornography uploaded to Google Photos by someone with the user name “Steppy Getting.”

Investigators traced the username, related email accounts and an IP address to a Comcast account registered to the East Berlin address of one of Geltmacher’s relatives, according to the criminal complaint. On August 17, investigators executed a search warrant at the address and made contact with Geltmacher, who lived at the home, the criminal complaint says.

Geltmacher allegedly admitted to downloading child pornography using his cellphone and Nintendo gaming system, telling investigators he was addicted to pornography.

Investigators seized Geltmacher’s cellphone and performed a forensic examination of the files it contained, according to the criminal complaint. They allegedly found 12 video files containing various sex acts, some between children and adults.

A total of 484 images depicting child pornography were recovered from Geltmacher’s cell phone, investigators say.