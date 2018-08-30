2 N.C. women arrested after Facebook video shows young children smoking marijuana

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two women were arrested on child abuse charges Tuesday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Michaela Pearson and Candice Little are each charged with felony child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers received numerous reports of a Facebook video showing multiple young children being given what appeared to be an illegal substance by two women.

The children were 2 years old, 3 years old and 18 months old, according to arrest warrants.

Officials believe Pearson and Little caused and encouraged the children to smoke marijuana.

Following an investigation, Pearson an

d Little were arrested at 2115 Peters Creek Parkway.

The children were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated.

Pearson and Little are being held on $150,000 secured bonds.

