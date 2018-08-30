ALDI celebrates its grand opening at Colonial Park with dozens of shoppers

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa.-- The ALDI at Colonial Park celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, and it brought dozens of shoppers out to the event.

The new grocery store opened its doors at 9:00 a.m. but customers eagerly started forming a line outside to be one of the first 100 shoppers included in the giveaways.

Just before the store unlocked its doors the general store manager, some employees, and Tom Fangras, the ALDI Frederick Division Director of Operations stood in front of the entrance for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Fangras said he was so excited for the opportunity to bring an ALDI to Lower Paxton Township, that it was a great location to attract new shoppers but also convenient for loyal customers. With over 100 stores in Pennsylvania, this one at Colonial Park is the 118th store to open in the state.

"We work to provide our customers with a simple and easy shopping experience, giving them fresh products at an affordable price," said Fangras.

Along with the stores grand opening-- the first 100 customers received golden tickets to win gift cards to the store, and a free produce for one year contest! Fangras said the isles of ALDI and the size of the store are designed to give shoppers a fun and easy experience, it's something that shouldn't be overwhelming.

The store is located at 4702 Jonestown Rd., at Colonial Park.