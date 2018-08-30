× Allen Middle School to close for the rest of the week due to mold

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Allen Middle School will be closed for the rest of this week due to mold.

The West Shore School District announced the move on its website:

Good evening Allen parents and students,

Thank you for your patience and understanding as recent weather conditions have provided us with an interesting start to the 2018-2019 school year.

My message yesterday described the impact heat and humidity was having on our classroom environment in our non-air conditioned buildings. With the identification of mold in other buildings, today we inspected the conditions at Allen Middle School, and we identified the presence of mold in a number of areas, including classrooms.

Late this afternoon, District staff and Compliance Management International (CMI) conducted visual inspections and collected air quality samples throughout the building.

Without further information currently available to determine the extent of the affected areas, we have decided to close Allen Middle School on Thursday, August 30, and Friday, August 31, 2018. This will allow us time to conduct additional testing and begin mold remediation.

We will provide families with an update about building conditions in the coming days.

As always, the safety of students and staff is our foremost concern. In addition to Allen Middle School, the District will continue to monitor the conditions in all school buildings.

Thank you.

Todd B. Stoltz, Ed.D.

Superintendent

