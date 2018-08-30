At least one person trapped after explosion, building collapse in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Firefighters are still trying to rescue a person trapped in the rubble following an explosion and building collapse at the Metro Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago.

The explosion happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the sludge concentration building at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, located at 400 E. 130th Street near the Little Calumet River.

A Level 1 hazmat response was called and rescues are underway. Chicago fire officials say one person has already been rescued.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The MWRD issued a statement confirming that there are injuries, but the number of total people injured in the incident is not known.

The Calumet Water Reclamation Plant is the oldest of the seven water treatment facilities in the Metro Water Reclamation District.

SOURCE: WGN-TV