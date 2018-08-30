× Browns release LB Mychal Kendricks amidst insider trading charges

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns have released LB Mychal Kendricks after insider trading charges were announced against him on Wednesday.

Kendricks, 27, is facing charges after allegedly providing $10K in cash and Eagles tickets in exchange for the inside stock information.

Kendricks was released by the Eagles earlier this year, and signed with Browns a short time later.

He was expected to play as the team’s third linebacker this season.

Now, he is without a roster spot.