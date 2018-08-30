Browns release LB Mychal Kendricks amidst insider trading charges

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 9, 2018: Linebacker Mychal Kendricks #54 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cleveland won 20-10. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns have released LB Mychal Kendricks after insider trading charges were announced against him on Wednesday.
Kendricks, 27, is facing charges after allegedly providing $10K in cash and Eagles tickets in exchange for the inside stock information.
Kendricks was released by the Eagles earlier this year, and signed with Browns a short time later.
He was expected to play as the team’s third linebacker this season.
Now, he is without a roster spot.