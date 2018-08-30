Community pays final respects to Willow Street Fire Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Fire companies in Lancaster County come together to say goodbye to one of their own. The Willow Street Fire Chief passed away unexpectedly last week, but many say he will not be forgotten.

For almost four decades Willow Street Fire Chief Mike Reese served his community as a firefighter, EMT and fire chief. He also spent 17 years at the Lancaster County Wide Communications. Those who knew him say he was always there to help.

"If you needed help, he would show you what has to be done," said Thomas Goehrig, former firefighter. "And he deserved to be chief."

At 53-years-old, Reese unexpectedly passed away hours after responding to an early morning accident. Thursday morning, hundreds of people including firefighters and first responders from all over Lancaster County came to say goodbye and thank Reese for all he's done for the community.

Goehrig says the loss of Reese is devastating because Reese was a selfless man always willing to help anyone. Goehrig says even in his death, Reese left a valuable message for everyone.

"It's life though," said Goehrig. "You never know."

Following the full fireman's funeral at Willow Street Church, Reese's body was taken to Willow Street Mennonite Church where he was buried.