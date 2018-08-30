× Former treasurer of Fairfield youth football team accused of stealing more than $75,000 in funds

ADAMS COUNTY — A former treasurer for an Adams County youth sports team is accused of stealing more than $75,000 from the team’s funds, according to Carroll Valley Borough Police.

Kimberly Ann Shaffer, 43, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized access and theft by failure to make required deposits. Police say Shaffer served for 10 years as treasurer for Fairfield Football Inc.

Police began investigating in March, after the team’s new secretary reported that she discovered payments she thought were not for the use of the organization, according to the criminal complaint.

The secretary opened a new account in January, because the old account was still under a former name of the organization, Fairfield Midget Football Inc. Around that time, police say, two checks came back to the old account and were rejected, because the account had been closed. When the secretary began reviewing a bank statement for the old account, police say, she discovered about $13,000 in transactions for credit card payments and debit card purchases, according to police.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the PNC Bank account for the nonprofit’s financial records, according to the criminal complaint.

When questioned by police about the transactions, Shaffer allegedly admitted to stealing money for personal gain, according to the criminal complaint. After reviewing her credit card account statements, police say they discovered she stole about $75,000 over the 10-year span she served as treasurer.

Shaffer was released on her own recognizance, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29