FOX43’s Evan Forrester to ride in Mason-Dixon Challenge on October 6

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The Mason-Dixon Challenge is set for the beginning of October.

This year, FOX43’s Evan Forrester will be participating in the ride.

On October 6, riders will ride through some of the most scenic and historic areas of southern Pennsylvania and northern Maryland on a one-day journey that starts and ends at Gettysburg Recreation Park.

You must be 12-years-old to ride and the fundraising minimum for the event is $150.

For more information, you can visit the Bike MS page here.